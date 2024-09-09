Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Doctrine Podcast: Deciphering Doctrine - Ep 21 – Spring ’24 Doctrine Essay Contest Winners discuss how Artificial Intelligence could change Air Force doctrine

    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2024

    Audio by James Self 

    Air University Public Affairs

    This episode features the top 3 finalists in the LeMay Center’s Spring ’24 Inspiring Doctrinal Innovation Essay Contest, which asked airmen to consider the prompt: “Write an essay on how AI will necessitate changes to US Air Force Doctrine.” Three talented airmen discuss the possibilities and the challenges of applying artificial intelligence to Air Force operations.

    As a reminder to all listeners, all topics discussed are UNCLASSIFIED, and the views expressed by guests or hosts do not necessarily represent the positions of the United States Air Force, Department of Defense, or any government agency.

