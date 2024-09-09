Air Force Doctrine Podcast: Deciphering Doctrine - Ep 21 – Spring ’24 Doctrine Essay Contest Winners discuss how Artificial Intelligence could change Air Force doctrine

This episode features the top 3 finalists in the LeMay Center’s Spring ’24 Inspiring Doctrinal Innovation Essay Contest, which asked airmen to consider the prompt: “Write an essay on how AI will necessitate changes to US Air Force Doctrine.” Three talented airmen discuss the possibilities and the challenges of applying artificial intelligence to Air Force operations.



As a reminder to all listeners, all topics discussed are UNCLASSIFIED, and the views expressed by guests or hosts do not necessarily represent the positions of the United States Air Force, Department of Defense, or any government agency.