86th IBCT (MTN) Change of Command - U.S. Army (Maj.) Eric Stuepfert

U.S. Army (Maj.) Eric Stuepfert, brigade chaplain, Headquarters, Headquarters Company, 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain), Vermont Army National Guard, offers invocation during the brigade’s Change of Command ceremony at the Ethan Allen Firing Range, Jericho Vt., September 8, 2024. As reference, the invocation precedes the main event in which U.S. Army Col. Leonard Poirier, outgoing commander, forwarding authority and responsibility to U.S. Army Col. Frank Tantillo. (U.S. Army audio by Staff Sgt. Barbara Pendl)