Audio file opens with U.S. Army Lt. Col. Asper, master of ceremony, Headquarters, Headquarters Company, 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain), Vermont Army National Guard, delivering career details, achievements and awards of U.S. Army Col. Leonard Poirier, outgoing commander, 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain), headquartered in the Vermont Army National Guard. After the introduction, Col. Leonard Poirier addresses troops at the Ethan Allen Firing Range, Jericho Vt., September 8, 2024. (Names of minors removed) (U.S. Army audio selects by Staff Sgt. Barb Pendl)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2024 17:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82499
|Filename:
|2409/DOD_110560872.mp3
|Length:
|00:17:59
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|JERICHO, VERMONT, US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 86th IBCT (MTN) Change of Command - U.S. Army Col. Leonard Poirier, by SSG Barbara Pendl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.