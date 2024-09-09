86th IBCT (MTN) Change of Command – U.S. Army Col. Frank Tantillo

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/82497" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Audio file opens with U.S. Army Lt. Col. Asper, master of ceremony, Headquarters, Headquarters Company, 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain), Vermont Army National Guard, delivering career details, achievements and awards of U.S. Army Col. Frank Tantillo, incoming commander, 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain), headquartered in the Vermont Army National Guard. After the introduction, Col. Tantillo addresses troops at the Ethan Allen Firing Range, Jericho Vt., September 8, 2024. (Names of minors removed) (U.S. Army audio selects by Staff Sgt. Barb Pendl)