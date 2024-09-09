Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    86th IBCT (MTN) Change of Command – U.S. Army Col. Frank Tantillo

    JERICHO, VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Barbara Pendl 

    86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (MTN)

    Audio file opens with U.S. Army Lt. Col. Asper, master of ceremony, Headquarters, Headquarters Company, 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain), Vermont Army National Guard, delivering career details, achievements and awards of U.S. Army Col. Frank Tantillo, incoming commander, 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain), headquartered in the Vermont Army National Guard. After the introduction, Col. Tantillo addresses troops at the Ethan Allen Firing Range, Jericho Vt., September 8, 2024. (Names of minors removed) (U.S. Army audio selects by Staff Sgt. Barb Pendl)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 17:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: JERICHO, VERMONT, US
    TAGS

    Vermont
    Change of Command
    86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain)
    86th IBCT (MTN)
    Vermont National Guard. Vermont Army National Guard

