    86th IBCT (MTN) Change of Command - U.S. Army Brig. Gen. James Pabis, assistant adjutant general - Army, Vermont Army National Guard

    JERICHO, VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Barbara Pendl 

    86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (MTN)

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. James Pabis, assistant adjutant general – Army, Vermont Army National Guard, offers remarks during the 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain) Change of Command ceremony held at the Ethan Allen Firing Range, Jericho Vt., September 8, 2024. U.S. Army Col. Leonard Poirier, outgoing commander, 86th IBCT (MTN), forwards authority and responsibility to U.S. Army Col. Frank Tantillo. (Names of minors removed) (U.S. Army audio selects by Staff Sgt. Barb Pendl)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 18:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 82496
    Filename: 2409/DOD_110560869.mp3
    Length: 00:06:25
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: JERICHO, VERMONT, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 86th IBCT (MTN) Change of Command - U.S. Army Brig. Gen. James Pabis, assistant adjutant general - Army, Vermont Army National Guard, by SSG Barbara Pendl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Vermont
    Change of Command
    86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain)
    86th IBCT (MTN)
    Vermont National Guard. Vermont Army National Guard

