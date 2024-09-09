AFN Aviano Radio News: Aviano Cobra Clinic

American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on the Aviano Air Base COBRA Clinic. Known formally as the Comprehensive Operational Medicine for Battle Ready Airmen clinic, the COBRA team provides performance medicine and care to keep Airmen physically and mentally ready to support the 31st Fighter Wing mission. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brandon Nelson)