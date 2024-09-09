NEWS IN ONE Aug. 21, 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/82485" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

On today's News in One:



U.S. SODLIERS ARRIVED AT RAMSEIN AIR BASE GERMANY AFTER CONCLUDING EXERCISE ARCANE THUNDER TWENTY-FOUR IN MOROCCO. THE SECOND MULTI-DOMAIN TASK FORCE AND THE FIFTY-SIXTH ARTILLERY COMMAND WORKED WITH NATO ALLIES AND PARTNERS TO EMPLOY SYNCHRONIZED NON-LETHAL EFFECTS DURING THE EXERCISE



(U.S. Department of Defense audio by Army Staff Sgt. Steven Lewis)