    NEWS IN ONE Aug. 21, 2024

    GERMANY

    08.21.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Steven Lewis 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On today's News in One:

    U.S. SODLIERS ARRIVED AT RAMSEIN AIR BASE GERMANY AFTER CONCLUDING EXERCISE ARCANE THUNDER TWENTY-FOUR IN MOROCCO. THE SECOND MULTI-DOMAIN TASK FORCE AND THE FIFTY-SIXTH ARTILLERY COMMAND WORKED WITH NATO ALLIES AND PARTNERS TO EMPLOY SYNCHRONIZED NON-LETHAL EFFECTS DURING THE EXERCISE

    (U.S. Department of Defense audio by Army Staff Sgt. Steven Lewis)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 06:17
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEWS IN ONE Aug. 21, 2024, by SSG Steven Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

