NEWS IN ONE Aug. 21, 2024

On today's News in One:
U.S. SODLIERS ARRIVED AT RAMSEIN AIR BASE GERMANY AFTER CONCLUDING EXERCISE ARCANE THUNDER TWENTY-FOUR IN MOROCCO. THE SECOND MULTI-DOMAIN TASK FORCE AND THE FIFTY-SIXTH ARTILLERY COMMAND WORKED WITH NATO ALLIES AND PARTNERS TO EMPLOY SYNCHRONIZED NON-LETHAL EFFECTS DURING THE EXERCISE
(U.S. Department of Defense audio by Army Staff Sgt. Steven Lewis)
