NEWS IN ONE Aug. 2, 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/82459" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

On today's News in One:



DURING A RECENT MEDICAL READINESS EXERCISE, U.S. SOLDIERS FROM THE 30TH MEDICAL BRIGADE TEAMED UP WITH BURUNDIAN MILITARY MEDICAL PROFESSIONALS IN BUJUMBURA, BURUNDI TO PROVIDE A RANGE OF SERVICES, INCLUDING DENTAL CARE, TO LOCAL RESIDENTS.



(U.S. Department of Defense audio by SrA Jan Valle)