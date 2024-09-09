On today's News in One:
DURING A RECENT MEDICAL READINESS EXERCISE, U.S. SOLDIERS FROM THE 30TH MEDICAL BRIGADE TEAMED UP WITH BURUNDIAN MILITARY MEDICAL PROFESSIONALS IN BUJUMBURA, BURUNDI TO PROVIDE A RANGE OF SERVICES, INCLUDING DENTAL CARE, TO LOCAL RESIDENTS.
(U.S. Department of Defense audio by SrA Jan Valle)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2024 04:21
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82459
|Filename:
|2409/DOD_110560705.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Artist
|SrA Jan Valle
|Composer
|SrA Jan Valle
|Conductor
|SrA Jan Valle
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NEWS IN ONE Aug. 2, 2024, by SrA Jan Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.