Marine Minute: 36-24

WELCOME, I'M CPL. KAYLA HALLORAN WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE.

THE COMMANDANT AND SERGEANT MAJOR OF THE MARINE CORPS RECENTLY PUBLISHED UPDATED AND MODERNIZED VERSIONS OF MARINE CORPS TRAINING PUBLICATION 6-TACK-10A “SUSTAINING THE TRANSFORMATION” AND MARINE CORPS TRAINING PUBLICATION 6-TACK-10 “LEADING MARINES”. THESE PUBLICATIONS WERE REWRITTEN TO BETTER ALIGN WITH THE FUTURE OF THE MARINE CORPS.

“LEADING MARINES” PRESENTS THE MARINE CORPS' LEADERSHIP PHILOSOPHY; COVERING ETHOS, LEADERSHIP FOUNDATIONS, AND CHALLENGES. IT PROVIDES BROAD GUIDANCE ON CONCEPTS AND VALUES RATHER THAN SPECIFIC INSTRUCTIONS.

“SUSTAINING THE TRANSFORMATION", COMPLEMENTS THIS BY EMPHASIZING THE IMPORTANCE OF KNOWING AND CARING FOR MARINES; OFFERING PRACTICAL EXAMPLES AND DETAILED GUIDANCE FOR THEIR ONGOING DEVELOPMENT. BOTH DOCUMENTS SERVE AS ESSENTIAL TOOLS FOR MARINES.

MAJOR CHANGES TO THESE DOCUMENTS SHIFT THE FOCUS FROM CREATING MARINES, TO CONTINUALLY MENTORING AND IMPROVING MARINES.

OUR PHOTO OF THE WEEK WAS TAKEN BY CPL MIGEL REYNOSA. IT HIGHLIGHTS MARINES WITH 1ST MARINE DIVISION CONDUCTING AN AMPHIBIOUS ASSAULT EXERCISE WITH INDONESIAN NATIONAL ARMED FORCES DURING SUPER GARUDA SHIELD 2024 IN EAST JAVA, INDONESIA.

THAT'S YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE STORIES, VISIT MARINES.MIL AND ALL THE MARINE CORPS SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES. SEMPER FIDELIS.