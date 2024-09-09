American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on the 23rd anniversary of the Italian American Friendship Festival in Cordenons, Italy. The event was originally started by the honorary squadron commander association to honor the lives lost during the 9/11 terrorist attacks and evolved into an annual remembrance in different cities around Aviano Air Base. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2024 02:23
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82444
|Filename:
|2409/DOD_110558805.mp3
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: Italian American Friendship Festival, by SrA Brooke Sorensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.