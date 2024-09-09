AFN Aviano Radio News: Italian American Friendship Festival

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/82444" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on the 23rd anniversary of the Italian American Friendship Festival in Cordenons, Italy. The event was originally started by the honorary squadron commander association to honor the lives lost during the 9/11 terrorist attacks and evolved into an annual remembrance in different cities around Aviano Air Base. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)