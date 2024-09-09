Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Contracting Experience - Episode 60: Setting the Tone at the Top – A Conversation with Maj. Gen. Trevino

    The Contracting Experience - Episode 60: Setting the Tone at the Top – A Conversation with Maj. Gen. Trevino

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2024

    Courtesy Audio

    Air Force Materiel Command

    In this episode of The Contracting Experience, we welcome Maj. Gen. Alice Trevino, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Contracting, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics. Trevino provides valuable updates on the 2024 Department of the Air Force Contracting Flight Plan, focusing on key accomplishments, challenges, and future objectives. She also discusses the Great Power Competition and Air Force re-optimization efforts, including the introduction of the new Integrating Senior Contracting Official role.

    In addition to these updates, Trevino offers a glimpse into her day-to-day life at the Pentagon, shares leadership lessons, and participates in a fun lightning-round question and answer to close out the conversation. Tune in for insightful discussions on the future of DAF contracting, as well as an inspiring look into the life of a two-star general.

    I-SCO – Integrating Senior Contracting Official
    IDO – Integration Development Office
    GPC – Great Power Competition
    DAF – Department of the Air Force
    LOE – Lines of Effort
    KR – Key Results
    SES – Senior Executive Service
    DATE – Digital Acquisition Tools Environment on Air Force Contracting Central
    ULO – Unliquidated Obligations
    BIZINT – Business Intelligence Application available via the Digital Acquisition Tools Environment (DATE) on Air Force Contracting Central

    If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.

    Register at https://www.dvidshub.net/ to access transcripts of the podcast.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2024
    Date Posted: 09.12.2024 12:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 82442
    Filename: 2409/DOD_110558673.mp3
    Length: 00:58:58
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 19
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

