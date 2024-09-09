The Contracting Experience - Episode 60: Setting the Tone at the Top – A Conversation with Maj. Gen. Trevino

In this episode of The Contracting Experience, we welcome Maj. Gen. Alice Trevino, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Contracting, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics. Trevino provides valuable updates on the 2024 Department of the Air Force Contracting Flight Plan, focusing on key accomplishments, challenges, and future objectives. She also discusses the Great Power Competition and Air Force re-optimization efforts, including the introduction of the new Integrating Senior Contracting Official role.



In addition to these updates, Trevino offers a glimpse into her day-to-day life at the Pentagon, shares leadership lessons, and participates in a fun lightning-round question and answer to close out the conversation. Tune in for insightful discussions on the future of DAF contracting, as well as an inspiring look into the life of a two-star general.



I-SCO – Integrating Senior Contracting Official

IDO – Integration Development Office

GPC – Great Power Competition

DAF – Department of the Air Force

LOE – Lines of Effort

KR – Key Results

SES – Senior Executive Service

DATE – Digital Acquisition Tools Environment on Air Force Contracting Central

ULO – Unliquidated Obligations

BIZINT – Business Intelligence Application available via the Digital Acquisition Tools Environment (DATE) on Air Force Contracting Central



If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.



Register at https://www.dvidshub.net/ to access transcripts of the podcast.