In this episode of The Contracting Experience, we welcome Maj. Gen. Alice Trevino, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Contracting, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics. Trevino provides valuable updates on the 2024 Department of the Air Force Contracting Flight Plan, focusing on key accomplishments, challenges, and future objectives. She also discusses the Great Power Competition and Air Force re-optimization efforts, including the introduction of the new Integrating Senior Contracting Official role.
In addition to these updates, Trevino offers a glimpse into her day-to-day life at the Pentagon, shares leadership lessons, and participates in a fun lightning-round question and answer to close out the conversation. Tune in for insightful discussions on the future of DAF contracting, as well as an inspiring look into the life of a two-star general.
I-SCO – Integrating Senior Contracting Official
IDO – Integration Development Office
GPC – Great Power Competition
DAF – Department of the Air Force
LOE – Lines of Effort
KR – Key Results
SES – Senior Executive Service
DATE – Digital Acquisition Tools Environment on Air Force Contracting Central
ULO – Unliquidated Obligations
BIZINT – Business Intelligence Application available via the Digital Acquisition Tools Environment (DATE) on Air Force Contracting Central
If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.
Register at https://www.dvidshub.net/ to access transcripts of the podcast.
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2024 12:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82442
|Filename:
|2409/DOD_110558673.mp3
|Length:
|00:58:58
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|19
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Contracting Experience - Episode 60: Setting the Tone at the Top – A Conversation with Maj. Gen. Trevino, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.