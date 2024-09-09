Ready, Set, Airlift! Ep. 14 Military and Family Readiness

Leticia Gonzalez and Nakia Evans work for the 433rd Airlift Wing Military and Family Readiness office and sit down to discuss the food pantry program. They plan to officially open the pantry for 433rd AW and 960th Cyber Wing Citizen Airmen families starting in October. They also discuss the resources available to Airmen, military members, and their extended family.