    Ready, Set, Airlift! Ep. 14 Military and Family Readiness

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2024

    Audio by Master Sgt. Jacob Lewis 

    433rd Airlift Wing

    Leticia Gonzalez and Nakia Evans work for the 433rd Airlift Wing Military and Family Readiness office and sit down to discuss the food pantry program. They plan to officially open the pantry for 433rd AW and 960th Cyber Wing Citizen Airmen families starting in October. They also discuss the resources available to Airmen, military members, and their extended family.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ready, Set, Airlift! Ep. 14 Military and Family Readiness, by MSgt Jacob Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Podcast
    Food Pantry
    Military and Family Readiness

