Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort McCoy Firefighter describes 9-11 memories, participation in 2024 Fort McCoy 9-11 Memorial Run/Stair Climb

    Fort McCoy Firefighter describes 9-11 memories, participation in 2024 Fort McCoy 9-11 Memorial Run/Stair Climb

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2024

    Audio by Scott Sturkol                                                                                             

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Firefighter/Emergency Medical Technician Brandon Perron with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Fire Department discusses his participation in the 2024 Fort McCoy 9-11 Memorial Run/Stair Climb on Sept. 11, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis. He also shares his memories about where he was in Sept. 11, 2001, The 2024 Fort McCoy 9-11 Memorial Run/Stair Climb included dozens of people participating. On Sept. 11, 2001, 19 militants associated with the Islamic extremist group al Qaeda hijacked four airplanes and carried out suicide attacks against targets in the United States, history shows. Two of the planes were flown into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, a third plane hit the Pentagon, and a fourth plane crashed in a field in Shanksville, Penn. Almost 3,000 people were killed during the 9-11 terrorist attacks. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 13:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 82421
    Filename: 2409/DOD_110555925.mp3
    Length: 00:04:53
    Artist Firefighter/Emergency Medical Technician Brandon Perron
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 23
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy Firefighter describes 9-11 memories, participation in 2024 Fort McCoy 9-11 Memorial Run/Stair Climb, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Patriot Day
    Fort McCoy
    Remembering 9-11
    2024 Fort McCoy 9-11 Memorial Run/Stair Climb

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download