Fort McCoy Firefighter describes 9-11 memories, participation in 2024 Fort McCoy 9-11 Memorial Run/Stair Climb

Firefighter/Emergency Medical Technician Brandon Perron with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Fire Department discusses his participation in the 2024 Fort McCoy 9-11 Memorial Run/Stair Climb on Sept. 11, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis. He also shares his memories about where he was in Sept. 11, 2001, The 2024 Fort McCoy 9-11 Memorial Run/Stair Climb included dozens of people participating. On Sept. 11, 2001, 19 militants associated with the Islamic extremist group al Qaeda hijacked four airplanes and carried out suicide attacks against targets in the United States, history shows. Two of the planes were flown into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, a third plane hit the Pentagon, and a fourth plane crashed in a field in Shanksville, Penn. Almost 3,000 people were killed during the 9-11 terrorist attacks. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)