Morning Show Interview with DJ Fantail

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Sept. 11, 2024) An interview with Chaplains Religious Enrichment Development Operation (CREDO) facilitator, Mr. Richard Graves, highlighting their programs and upcoming CREDO events. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Maria I. Alvarez)
