Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Coach Approach - Episode 8 Dr. Annecia Blue

    The Coach Approach - Episode 8 Dr. Annecia Blue

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2024

    Audio by Aaron Thomas 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division

    Listen to Dr. Annecia Blue as she shares her valuable insight on Career and Leadership coaching.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2024
    Date Posted: 09.12.2024 09:04
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 82403
    Filename: 2409/DOD_110554701.mp3
    Length: 00:17:24
    Artist Jamie Wilson
    Album The Coach Approach
    Track # 8
    Year 2024
    Genre Podcast
    Location: BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Coach Approach - Episode 8 Dr. Annecia Blue, by Aaron Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    podcast
    Coaching

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download