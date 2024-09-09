Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Living in Recovery - Episode 9

    UNITED STATES

    08.01.2024

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    Overcoming Isolation, Alana’s Journey To Recovery: Alana opens up about her brave battle with addiction and the incredible journey to reclaim her life. From facing the darkness of isolation to finding hope and support through AA, Alana's story is an emotional testament to the power of seeking help and community.

