Two-minute newscast covering the USS Constitution to go Underway for 2024 CNO Chief Heritage Weeks and SECNAV Del Toro Visits Philly Shipyard. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Jackson Wanous)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2024 07:37
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82392
|Filename:
|2409/DOD_110552182.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bahrain Beat - 10SEP24, by SN Jackson Wanous, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.