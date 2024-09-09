A 15 second spot about the Hope In Motion 5K being held at the Southside Fitness Center on Ramstein Air Base. Run or Walk this in honor of suicide prevention awareness month September 27th at 1530. (Defense Media Activity Audio by SSgt. Sari Seibert)
|09.10.2024
|09.10.2024 06:54
|Newscasts
|82391
|2409/DOD_110552181.mp3
|00:00:15
|2024
|Blues
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|5
|0
|0
This work, Radio Spot- Hope In Motion 5K, by SSgt Sari Seibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
