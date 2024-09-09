A 30 second spot about the KHS Golf Tournament fundraiser at Woodland Golf Course on Ramstein AB, held September 27th at 9 am. (Defense Media Activity Audio by SSgt. Sari Seibert)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2024 06:51
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82390
|Filename:
|2409/DOD_110552180.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot- Kaiserslautern High School Golf Tournament, by SSgt Sari Seibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
