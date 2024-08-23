Pacific Pulse: August 23, 2024

On this Pacific Pulse: The crew of USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) successfully rescue six fishermen near the Federated States of Micronesia; U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, participate in the Pacific Airshow Gold Coast in Australia; and a Bomber Task Force deployment of U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bombers from Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, begin at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley.