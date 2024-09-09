Let's meet Sgt. 1st Class William Miller. Miller was the last original member of the North Dakota National Guard's Civil Support Team. Enjoy listening as we discuss his career and congratulate his retirement!
Da Guards Podcast focuses on highlighting the North Dakota National Guard's Soldiers, Airmen of our organization and its community.
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2024 11:17
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82381
|Filename:
|2409/DOD_110550454.mp3
|Length:
|00:34:14
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|BISMARCK, NORTH DAKOTA, US
|Web Views:
|15
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Da Guards - Ep. 8 - Let's meet Sgt. 1st Class William Miller, by SSG Samuel Kroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.