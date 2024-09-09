Da Guards - Ep. 8 - Let's meet Sgt. 1st Class William Miller

Let's meet Sgt. 1st Class William Miller. Miller was the last original member of the North Dakota National Guard's Civil Support Team. Enjoy listening as we discuss his career and congratulate his retirement!



Da Guards Podcast focuses on highlighting the North Dakota National Guard's Soldiers, Airmen of our organization and its community.