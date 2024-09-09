Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Da Guards - Ep. 8 - Let's meet Sgt. 1st Class William Miller

    BISMARCK, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Samuel Kroll 

    North Dakota National Guard Public Affairs

    Let's meet Sgt. 1st Class William Miller. Miller was the last original member of the North Dakota National Guard's Civil Support Team. Enjoy listening as we discuss his career and congratulate his retirement!

    Da Guards Podcast focuses on highlighting the North Dakota National Guard's Soldiers, Airmen of our organization and its community.

    Date Taken: 08.12.2024
    Date Posted: 09.09.2024 11:17
    Length: 00:34:14
    Location: BISMARCK, NORTH DAKOTA, US
    North Dakota National Guard

