Outpost Outspoken, Episode 67

Host Ana Henderson talks with Joel Ramirez, executive assistant to Yuma Proving Ground’s Command Group, about what led him to YPG and his extensive charitable work. Also, Henderson interviews YPG Police Officer Austin Howard about serving the community he grew up in and why community outreach is important to the YPG Police.