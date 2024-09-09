Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Empowering Excellence with Art & Frankie-Episode 16: Nurturing the Next Generation

    Empowering Excellence with Art & Frankie-Episode 16: Nurturing the Next Generation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2024

    Audio by Ramon Go 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    In this episode of Empowering Excellence with Art & Frankie, we explore NAVWAR’s impactful STEM Outreach and Academic Engagement programs, which are designed to inspire and nurture the next generation of scientists and engineers. Join us as we chat with Christina Roc, STEM and Academic Engagement Director at Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, to discuss the exciting work being done to engage students from K-12 all the way to university level.

    We’ll dive into how these programs create pathways into the workforce for STEM graduates, foster academic partnerships, and address real-world challenges in information warfare. Whether you're interested in education, innovation, or how NAVWAR is shaping the future, this episode offers a fascinating look at the role of STEM in national defense.

    Don’t miss out on hearing about how these initiatives are changing lives and contributing to a stronger, more innovative future!

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2024
    Date Posted: 09.09.2024 09:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 82377
    Filename: 2409/DOD_110550295.mp3
    Length: 00:21:18
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 27
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Empowering Excellence with Art & Frankie-Episode 16: Nurturing the Next Generation, by Ramon Go, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    podcast
    STEM
    STEM Outreach
    employee engagement
    empowering excellence
    performance confidence

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download