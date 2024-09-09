Empowering Excellence with Art & Frankie-Episode 16: Nurturing the Next Generation

In this episode of Empowering Excellence with Art & Frankie, we explore NAVWAR’s impactful STEM Outreach and Academic Engagement programs, which are designed to inspire and nurture the next generation of scientists and engineers. Join us as we chat with Christina Roc, STEM and Academic Engagement Director at Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, to discuss the exciting work being done to engage students from K-12 all the way to university level.



We’ll dive into how these programs create pathways into the workforce for STEM graduates, foster academic partnerships, and address real-world challenges in information warfare. Whether you're interested in education, innovation, or how NAVWAR is shaping the future, this episode offers a fascinating look at the role of STEM in national defense.



Don’t miss out on hearing about how these initiatives are changing lives and contributing to a stronger, more innovative future!