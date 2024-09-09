Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Radio Spot- Prehistoric Playdate

    Radio Spot- Prehistoric Playdate

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.09.2024

    Audio by Senior Airman Cherise Vaught 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A 30 second spot about the Military and Family Readiness Center hosting their Prehistoric Playdate, September 21st starting at 1000 . (Defense Media Activity Audio by Senior Airman Cherise Vaught)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2024
    Date Posted: 09.09.2024 07:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 82373
    Filename: 2409/DOD_110550130.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot- Prehistoric Playdate, by SrA Cherise Vaught, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #afn #kmc

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download