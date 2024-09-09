Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Kunsan Radio Update - SAPR and Pride of the Pack

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.06.2024

    Audio by Senior Airman Erin Currie 

    AFN Kunsan

    This AFN Kunsan Radio Update covers the recently selected pride of the pack member that was recently recognized, and what resources the 8th Fighter Wing Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Office (SAPR) provide to members at Kunsan Air Base. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Erin Currie)

    Date Posted: 09.08.2024 22:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Kunsan Radio Update - SAPR and Pride of the Pack, by SrA Erin Currie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

