The Pulse - Pharmacy Hacks to Get Your Time Back

Join Kevin Larson and Winn Army Community Hospital's pharmacy leads, Maj. Jason Cha and Sgt. 1st Class Blaine Markway, on this episode of The Pulse where we talk about some valuable prescription filling hacks you need to know to get your time back. Listen now to learn about Q-Anywhere, our ScriptCenter and more! Also, look for the video cast of this podcast to drop in our pharmacy waiting room soon!
|09.06.2024
|09.06.2024 16:53
|Newscasts
|00:39:37
|2024
|Newscast
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
