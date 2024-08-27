Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Pulse - Pharmacy Hacks to Get Your Time Back

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2024

    Audio by Kevin Larson 

    Winn Army Community Hospital

    Join Kevin Larson and Winn Army Community Hospital's pharmacy leads, Maj. Jason Cha and Sgt. 1st Class Blaine Markway, on this episode of The Pulse where we talk about some valuable prescription filling hacks you need to know to get your time back. Listen now to learn about Q-Anywhere, our ScriptCenter and more! Also, look for the video cast of this podcast to drop in our pharmacy waiting room soon!

    Date Taken: 09.06.2024
    Date Posted: 09.06.2024 16:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 82369
    Filename: 2409/DOD_110547525.mp3
    Length: 00:39:37
    Year 2024
    Genre Newscast
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
