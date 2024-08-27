SSI Live Podcast – Ep 113 – Dr. Ron Gurantz on Satellites in the Russia-Ukraine War

Satellites and anti-satellite capabilities have come to play a major role in modern warfare and strategic competition. How are they being used today in the context of the Russia-Ukraine War? What role are government-owned systems and commercial systems playing, and how are Russia and Ukraine leveraging each? How has the war reinforced or created new norms regarding escalation? SSI Live host Dr. John R. Deni spoke with Dr. Ron Gurantz regarding his insightful new monograph Satellites in the Russia-Ukraine War.
