Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SSI Live Podcast – Ep 113 – Dr. Ron Gurantz on Satellites in the Russia-Ukraine War

    SSI Live Podcast – Ep 113 – Dr. Ron Gurantz on Satellites in the Russia-Ukraine War

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CARLISLE BARRACKS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2024

    Audio by Kristen Taylor 

    U.S. Army War College Public Affairs

    Satellites and anti-satellite capabilities have come to play a major role in modern warfare and strategic competition. How are they being used today in the context of the Russia-Ukraine War? What role are government-owned systems and commercial systems playing, and how are Russia and Ukraine leveraging each? How has the war reinforced or created new norms regarding escalation? SSI Live host Dr. John R. Deni spoke with Dr. Ron Gurantz regarding his insightful new monograph Satellites in the Russia-Ukraine War.

    Listen here, download to your device, or subscribe below.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2024
    Date Posted: 09.06.2024 13:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 82366
    Filename: 2409/DOD_110547239.mp3
    Length: 00:30:16
    Artist SSI Live
    Album Dr. Ron Gurantz
    Track # 11
    Year 2024
    Genre Podcast
    Location: CARLISLE BARRACKS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SSI Live Podcast – Ep 113 – Dr. Ron Gurantz on Satellites in the Russia-Ukraine War, by Kristen Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    satellites
    strategic competition
    Russia-Ukraine War
    anti-satellite capabilities

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download