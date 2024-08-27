NCO Journal Podcast Episode 77 - The Revised Enlisted Promotion Process

Command Sgt. Maj. Chris Kohunsky, senior enlisted advisor for Combined Arms Center - Training sits down with the NCO Journal to discuss the Army's new Digital Job Book and Small Unit Leader Tool. These new tools are revolutionizing the way leaders prepare Soldiers for the promotion board, and are required.