    NCO Journal Podcast Episode 77 - The Revised Enlisted Promotion Process

    KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Brandon Cox 

    The NCO Journal

    Command Sgt. Maj. Chris Kohunsky, senior enlisted advisor for Combined Arms Center - Training sits down with the NCO Journal to discuss the Army's new Digital Job Book and Small Unit Leader Tool. These new tools are revolutionizing the way leaders prepare Soldiers for the promotion board, and are required.

    Date Taken: 09.04.2024
    Date Posted: 09.06.2024 13:44
    Length: 00:33:30
    Promotion
    Leadership
    NCO
    Podcast

