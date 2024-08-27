Command Sgt. Maj. Chris Kohunsky, senior enlisted advisor for Combined Arms Center - Training sits down with the NCO Journal to discuss the Army's new Digital Job Book and Small Unit Leader Tool. These new tools are revolutionizing the way leaders prepare Soldiers for the promotion board, and are required.
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2024 13:44
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82364
|Filename:
|2409/DOD_110547198.mp3
|Length:
|00:33:30
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|KANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NCO Journal Podcast Episode 77 - The Revised Enlisted Promotion Process, by SSG Brandon Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.