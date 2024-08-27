Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Baby Bootcamp

    Baby Bootcamp

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    09.06.2024

    Courtesy Audio

    AFN Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Sept. 6, 2024) Radio spot promotes how to sign up for the Baby Bootcamp class. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jacob Hart)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2024
    Date Posted: 09.06.2024 10:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 82360
    Filename: 2409/DOD_110546563.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Baby Bootcamp, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    FFSC
    Baby
    Spot
    NASSIG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download