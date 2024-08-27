Radio news highlighting Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaking at the 24th Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting at Ramstein Air Base, Germany and the DoD's commitment to helping our people during Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2024 06:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82349
|Filename:
|2409/DOD_110546219.mp3
|Length:
|00:03:21
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio News - Ukraine Defense Contact Group & DOD's Commitment During Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month, by PO2 Ethan Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.