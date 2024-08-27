Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Color run spot

    Color run spot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    09.06.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Page Sevilla 

    AFN Vicenza

    A spot for ACS for the color Run on october 3 2024
    Event/ Spot Type: Color Run Domestic Violence Awareness
    Date: OCT. 3
    Time: 1530
    Location: Del Din
    POC: Paola Duran DSN: 314-646-5822
    Notes:

    Start Date: 19 SEPT.
    Kill Date: 2 OCT.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2024
    Date Posted: 09.06.2024 04:44
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 82343
    Filename: 2409/DOD_110546164.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Artist DJDADEO
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Color run spot, by SSG Page Sevilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Radio
    ACS
    Color run

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download