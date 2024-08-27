Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ep. 12: Maj. Benjamin Yokley, raising money for Gold Star families

    UNITED STATES

    08.27.2024

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Chance Johnson 

    140th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Benjamin Yokley talks to us about his recent experience raising money for the families of fallen service members, how he prepared for the triathlon, and the importance of fitness!

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ep. 12: Maj. Benjamin Yokley, raising money for Gold Star families, by TSgt Chance Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    podcast
    140th Wing
    AlwaysReadyAlwaysThere

