Ep. 12: Maj. Benjamin Yokley, raising money for Gold Star families

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/82336" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Maj. Benjamin Yokley talks to us about his recent experience raising money for the families of fallen service members, how he prepared for the triathlon, and the importance of fitness!