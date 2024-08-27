Fox Chatter - Episode 12

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/82331" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Join us as Col. Shaun Bowes, the 169th Fighter Wing commander, provides his first podcast update to Swamp Fox Airmen in preparation for the September 2024 drill. This episode features Mr. Rob Wright, the A-Staff deputy chief of staff, and Staff Sgt. Mitch Dunkin with the 169th Operations Support Squadron intel office, providing information on how to prepare for the upcoming Combat Readiness Inspection.