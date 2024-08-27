CORPS TALK: Bridging Futures - Facilitating Purpose (E10, S04)

In this insightful episode, James Walker and Maj. Funkhouser sit down with Saniyah Roberts-Dove, a recent student intern at the Norfolk District, to discuss the impact of the ongoing partnership between the Advancing Minorities' Interest in Engineering (AMIE) program and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Saniyah shares her personal experiences, highlighting how this collaboration is shaping future leaders and providing invaluable opportunities for students, universities, the Corps, and the broader community.



Tune in to learn more about how this partnership is creating a bridge between academia and practical engineering experience, supporting the development of a new generation of engineers who are ready to take on real-life challenges of tomorrow.



For more information on the AMIE partnership, visit AMIE Partnerships.



For more information on how you can potentially intern at USACE Norfolk District, reach out to Sharika Wannemacher, the Norfolk District Workforce Coordinator: sharika.s.wannemacher@usace.army.mil



The video version of this podcast can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CowsAkmUeRI