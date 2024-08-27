Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CORPS TALK: Bridging Futures - Facilitating Purpose (E10, S04)

    CORPS TALK: Bridging Futures - Facilitating Purpose (E10, S04)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2024

    Audio by James Walker 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk District

    In this insightful episode, James Walker and Maj. Funkhouser sit down with Saniyah Roberts-Dove, a recent student intern at the Norfolk District, to discuss the impact of the ongoing partnership between the Advancing Minorities' Interest in Engineering (AMIE) program and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Saniyah shares her personal experiences, highlighting how this collaboration is shaping future leaders and providing invaluable opportunities for students, universities, the Corps, and the broader community.

    Tune in to learn more about how this partnership is creating a bridge between academia and practical engineering experience, supporting the development of a new generation of engineers who are ready to take on real-life challenges of tomorrow.

    For more information on the AMIE partnership, visit AMIE Partnerships.

    For more information on how you can potentially intern at USACE Norfolk District, reach out to Sharika Wannemacher, the Norfolk District Workforce Coordinator: sharika.s.wannemacher@usace.army.mil

    The video version of this podcast can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CowsAkmUeRI

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 09.04.2024 11:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 82302
    Filename: 2409/DOD_110542687.mp3
    Length: 00:15:22
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CORPS TALK: Bridging Futures - Facilitating Purpose (E10, S04), by James Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Interns
    Norfolk District
    HBCU
    Work Force Management

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download