    The Quill & Sword | The FAR & Beyond Ep 3: Temporary Acquisition Flexibilities Relating to Ukraine, Taiwan, and Israel: Interview with Mr. Adam Caudle, Attorney Advisor, AMC Legal Center - APG, Ft. Belvoir Division

    09.04.2024

    The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School

    In Episode 3 of the FAR & Beyond, the hosts interview Mr. Adam Caudle, Attorney Advisor with the Fort Belvoir Division, Army Materiel Command Legal Center – Aberdeen Proving Ground. Mr. Adam Caudle is an acquisitions attorney providing contract and fiscal law support to Program Executive Officer Soldier, Program Manager Expeditionary Energy and Sustainment Systems, and Program Manager Terrestrial Sensors. He also provides administrative, ethics and labor legal support to various client activities.

    During the interview, Mr. Caudle discusses temporary acquisition flexibilities relating to Ukraine, Taiwan, and Israel. These temporary flexibilities allow the DOD to significantly accelerate the award of certain types of contracts to meet mission requirements.

    Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/ or on Facebook (tjaglcs), Instagram (tjaglcs), or LinkedIn (school/tjaglcs).

    Date Taken: 09.04.2024
    Date Posted: 09.04.2024 08:28
    JAG
    Army
    lawyer
    TJAGLCS
    ByFARthebest

