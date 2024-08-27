The Quill & Sword | CAAF Chats Ep 41: The 51st Hodson Lecturer COL(R) James Pohl

After hearing from Judge Hardy last week, this week we get the trial judge’s perspective on the practice of military justice. We are joined by COL Trevor Barna and COL(R) James Pohl. They speak about the practice of military justice from their time on the bench.



