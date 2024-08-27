Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Quill & Sword | CAAF Chats Ep 41: The 51st Hodson Lecturer COL(R) James Pohl

    09.04.2024

    Courtesy Audio

    The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School

    After hearing from Judge Hardy last week, this week we get the trial judge’s perspective on the practice of military justice. We are joined by COL Trevor Barna and COL(R) James Pohl. They speak about the practice of military justice from their time on the bench.

    Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/ or on Facebook (tjaglcs), Instagram (tjaglcs), or LinkedIn (school/tjaglcs).

