This is a Kaiserslautern Military Community update covering sports safety with Tammy Muckenfuss, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Public Affairs, and voting assistance with Airman Yessenia Secundino, 786th Force Support Squadron post offices, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Sept. 3. (Defense Media Activity Audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2024 07:00
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82281
|Filename:
|2409/DOD_110540349.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - Sports and Voting Assistance, by SGT Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.