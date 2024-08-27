Korea News Update: UNC Deputy Commander on importance of partnerships

Canadian Army Lt. Gen. Derek Macaulay, deputy commander of United Nations Command, discusses the importance of the coalition in the Republic of Korea during an interview Aug. 21, 2024, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Macaulay noted the enrichment that service members receive by working with allies from all over the world enhances the alliance. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Karri Wheeler)
