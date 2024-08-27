Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Korea News Update: UNC Deputy Commander on importance of partnerships

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.21.2024

    Audio by Sgt. Karri Wheeler 

    AFN Humphreys

    Canadian Army Lt. Gen. Derek Macaulay, deputy commander of United Nations Command, discusses the importance of the coalition in the Republic of Korea during an interview Aug. 21, 2024, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Macaulay noted the enrichment that service members receive by working with allies from all over the world enhances the alliance. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Karri Wheeler)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
    Date Posted: 09.04.2024 04:49
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: KR
    interview
    coalition
    Canadian Army
    United Nations Command
    Korea News Update
    Derek Macaulay

