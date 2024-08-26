Chevrons - Ep 038 - SEA Tony Whitehead: Developing Tomorrow's National Guard

National Guard Senior Enlisted Advisor Tony L. Whitehead joined us on an episode of the Chevrons Podcast to talk about his story and his perspective from decades of service and shares his advice for the enlisted force.
SEA holds the highest enlisted level of leadership in the National Guard.
SEA is the Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chief of the National Guard Bureau at the Pentagon in Washington D.C., serving as the Chief's principal military advisor on all enlisted matters affecting training, utilization, health of the force and enlisted professional development.
Listen to the episode now, anywhere you stream your podcasts.
