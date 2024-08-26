In this special episode, Brigadier General Tad Clark is joined by the 31st Fighter Wing Wyvern Way Day guest of honor, Dr. Gavulic Howk, a trauma specialist who works with individuals, couples and families within the military.
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2024 04:57
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82273
|Filename:
|2408/DOD_110537682.mp3
|Length:
|00:14:06
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|AVIANO, IT
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Return With Honor - THRIVE, by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
