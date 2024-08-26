Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Return With Honor - THRIVE

    AVIANO, ITALY

    08.29.2024

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing

    In this special episode, Brigadier General Tad Clark is joined by the 31st Fighter Wing Wyvern Way Day guest of honor, Dr. Gavulic Howk, a trauma specialist who works with individuals, couples and families within the military.

    Date Taken: 08.29.2024
    Date Posted: 08.30.2024 04:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 82273
    Filename: 2408/DOD_110537682.mp3
    Length: 00:14:06
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: AVIANO, IT
    This work, Return With Honor - THRIVE, by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    31st Fighter Wing
    Resilience
    thrive
    return with honor

