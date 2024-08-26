Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DINFOS Live Episode 38 How Military Bands Support Communication

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2024

    Audio by Maj. David Murphy 

    Defense Media Activity - Proper         

    On this month's episode of DINFOS Live, we discuss the importance and functionality of the military band and the role it plays as an information force for achieving commander’s intent. Our guests will be outgoing Chief of Air Force Bands for the Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Mike Mench, and his replacement U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jason Plosch. Learn about how bands support communication objectives and help public affairs achieve advantages in the information environment!

    This work, DINFOS Live Episode 38 How Military Bands Support Communication, by Maj. David Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

