On this month's episode of DINFOS Live, we discuss the importance and functionality of the military band and the role it plays as an information force for achieving commander’s intent. Our guests will be outgoing Chief of Air Force Bands for the Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Mike Mench, and his replacement U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jason Plosch. Learn about how bands support communication objectives and help public affairs achieve advantages in the information environment!
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2024 12:21
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:57:47
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, US
This work, DINFOS Live Episode 38 How Military Bands Support Communication, by Maj. David Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
