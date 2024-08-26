Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - Army Safety and Winter Tires

    GERMANY

    08.29.2024

    Audio by Senior Airman Norman Enriquez 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Stefanie Diaz, 7th Mission Support Command safety director, speaks about the role of the safety office, on Aug. 23, 2024. Meanwhile, Terry Dunlap, the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Emergency Service deputy director, explains a new German law for winter tires, on Aug. 28, 2024. (Defense Media Activity Audio by Senior Airman Norman Enriquez)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2024
    Date Posted: 08.29.2024 06:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 82257
    Filename: 2408/DOD_110535761.mp3
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, KMC Update - Army Safety and Winter Tires, by SrA Norman Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz
    7th Mission Support Command
    7th MSC
    USAG RP

