AFN Aviano Radio News: Crew Chief for a Day Initiative

American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on the 31st Maintenance Group's Crew Chief for a Day Initiative at Aviano Air Base, Italy. The initiative offers Airmen from across Aviano Air Base an immersive opportunity to experience the daily operations of the 31st Fighter Wing from a maintainer’s perspective. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)