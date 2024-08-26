AFN Aviano Radio News: Crew Chief for a Day Initiative

American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on the 31st Maintenance Group's Crew Chief for a Day Initiative at Aviano Air Base, Italy. The initiative offers Airmen from across Aviano Air Base an immersive opportunity to experience the daily operations of the 31st Fighter Wing from a maintainer’s perspective. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2024 07:27
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82249
|Filename:
|2408/DOD_110535622.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:56
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
