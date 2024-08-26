Started from the bottom, now we’re here - Ep. 1 SFC Octavia Chambers

Welcome to the first podcast straight out of the National Guard Strength Maintenance Training Battalion. Meet your co-hosts Richard Friend and Caly Allen along with the special guest for the inaugural episode, SFC Octavia Chambers.



SFC Chambers enlisted at 17 into the Georgia Army National Guard and is currently Title 10 serving as a 79T Instructor at the Non Commissioned Officer Academy (NCOA) at SMTB. During the interview, SFC Chambers discussed the Army’s COOL Program (Credentialing Opportunities On-line). This program helps service members find information on certifications and licenses related to their job and civilian career. There are 9 credentials offered under the 79T MOS. Listen to learn about her guard story and growth at SMTB.



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ARNG.SMTB/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/arngsmtb

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/arngsmtb

Join the Guard: https://www.nationalguard.com

Army COOL Program: https://www.cool.osd.mil/army/index.html