Criminal Law Department Presents – CAAF Chats Ep 40: Interview with CAAF Judge Liam Hardy

In this special episode we are joined by the Honorable Liam Hardy, a current Judge on the Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces. He shares valuable insight on the practice of military justice – including helpful tips for practitioners at all levels.
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2024 08:33
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:33:46
|Location:
|US
