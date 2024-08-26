Criminal Law Department Presents – CAAF Chats Ep 40: Interview with CAAF Judge Liam Hardy

In this special episode we are joined by the Honorable Liam Hardy, a current Judge on the Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces. He shares valuable insight on the practice of military justice – including helpful tips for practitioners at all levels.



Connect with The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School by visiting our website at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/