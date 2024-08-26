Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Quill & Sword | NSL Unscripted | Episode 19 – A Philosopher’s Take on Trust and AI with LTC Kevin Schieman

    UNITED STATES

    08.28.2024

    Courtesy Audio

    The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School

    In this episode, MAJ Emily Bobenrieth, Associate Professor in the National Security Law Department at The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School, sits down with LTC Kevin Schieman, Academy Professor at in the Department of Law and Philosophy at the United States Military Academy. As both a professor and a philosopher, LTC Schieman shares his research and insights on the relationship between trust, trustworthiness, and artificial intelligence. LTC Schieman also discusses how trusting and using these technologies impacts to command responsibility, and how understanding the technology is critical for both commanders and command advisors.
    LTC Shieman’s publication mentioned in the podcast can be found here: https://philarchive.org/archive/SCHTSS-21

    NSL Practitioners interested in reviewing resources and scholarship produced by ADN should check out the Operational Law Handbook and LOAC Documentary Supplement and other significant military legal resources available at The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School website under publications.

    Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/ or on Facebook (tjaglcs), Instagram (tjaglcs), or LinkedIn (school/tjaglcs).

    Date Taken: 08.28.2024
    Location: US
