Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Interview with Mike and Kathy Gurnee, family members of Sgt. Jack Hohlfeld, World War II POW, Bataan Death March survivor

    Interview with Mike and Kathy Gurnee, family members of Sgt. Jack Hohlfeld, World War II POW, Bataan Death March survivor

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ONALASKA, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2024

    Audio by Scott Sturkol                                                                                            

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    This is an interview from Aug. 26, 2024, with Kathy and Mike Gurnee of Fenton, Mich., who were attending the Mass of Christian Burial for Sgt. Jack Hohlfeld in Onalaska and La Crosse, Wis. Kathy is the grandniece of Hohlfeld and Mike is her longtime husband. Both discussed being a part of the event. Mike discussed how many in his own family fought in World War II as well. They were among 23 family members who attended a special Mass for Hohlfeld at St. Patrick Parish in Onalaska. Hohlfeld was born in Hamburg Township in Vernon County just outside Stoddard, Wis. When he was 13 years old, his family moved to Centerville, just north of Holmen. As a young adult, Jack lived for a brief time in both Trempealeau and La Crosse before moving to California. He volunteered to enlist and was sworn into the Army at Fort MacArther, Calif., in 1938. Hohlfeld was assigned to the Philippines as a member of Headquarters Squadron, 24th Pursuit Group, U.S. Army Air Corps. When the Japanese began their attack on the Philippines on Dec. 8, 1941, the 24th Pursuit Group rapidly became combat ineffective. Its soldiers were rushed to the Bataan Peninsula where Hohlfeld fought as an infantryman, eventually becoming a POW upon its surrender. Hohlfeld survived the Bataan Death March and entered the infamous Cabanatuan Japanese POW camp. On Dec. 26, 1942, Hohlfeld died and was placed into Common Grave 811 with five other service members who passed in that 24-hour period. It wasn't until recently he was fully identified from that gravesite and brought back to Wisconsin. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 16:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 82205
    Filename: 2408/DOD_110531856.mp3
    Length: 00:04:05
    Location: ONALASKA, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interview with Mike and Kathy Gurnee, family members of Sgt. Jack Hohlfeld, World War II POW, Bataan Death March survivor, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Bataan Death March
    Fort McCoy
    World War II POW
    Sgt. Jack Hohlfeld
    Wisconsin World War II Veterans

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download