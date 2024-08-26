KMC Update - Living Pattern Survey and 9/11 Memorial March

Service members in the Kaiserslautern Military Community can take the Living Pattern Survey Sept. 1 to 30 in an effort to adjust the Overseas Cost of Living Allowance to better reflect the needs of community members. Meanwhile, organizations across the KMC are gearing up to host a memorial march Sept. 11, 2024, on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, to commemorate the lives lost during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)