Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KMC Update - Living Pattern Survey and 9/11 Memorial March

    KMC Update - Living Pattern Survey and 9/11 Memorial March

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.27.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Service members in the Kaiserslautern Military Community can take the Living Pattern Survey Sept. 1 to 30 in an effort to adjust the Overseas Cost of Living Allowance to better reflect the needs of community members. Meanwhile, organizations across the KMC are gearing up to host a memorial march Sept. 11, 2024, on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, to commemorate the lives lost during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 03:23
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 82197
    Filename: 2408/DOD_110530161.mp3
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - Living Pattern Survey and 9/11 Memorial March, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    911
    September 11th
    Terrorist Attacks
    Never forget
    OCOLA
    Living Pattern Survey

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download