Service members in the Kaiserslautern Military Community can take the Living Pattern Survey Sept. 1 to 30 in an effort to adjust the Overseas Cost of Living Allowance to better reflect the needs of community members. Meanwhile, organizations across the KMC are gearing up to host a memorial march Sept. 11, 2024, on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, to commemorate the lives lost during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2024 03:23
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82197
|Filename:
|2408/DOD_110530161.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - Living Pattern Survey and 9/11 Memorial March, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.