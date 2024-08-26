Master Sgt. Frankie Jenkins persevered through years of schooling, many denials, and multiple officer boards to finally commission as a social worker in the Air Force. Jenkins opens up about what it took to succeed.
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2024 12:07
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82195
|Filename:
|2408/DOD_110528537.mp3
|Length:
|00:25:50
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ready, Set, Airlift! Ep. 13 Enlisted to Officer, by MSgt Jacob Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.