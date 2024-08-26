Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ready, Set, Airlift! Ep. 13 Enlisted to Officer

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2024

    Audio by Master Sgt. Jacob Lewis 

    433rd Airlift Wing

    Master Sgt. Frankie Jenkins persevered through years of schooling, many denials, and multiple officer boards to finally commission as a social worker in the Air Force. Jenkins opens up about what it took to succeed.

    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Direct Commission
    Social Worker
    433rd Airlift Wing
    Alamo Wing
    Airlift Podcast

