Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KMC Update - Job Fair and Employee Assistance Program

    KMC Update - Job Fair and Employee Assistance Program

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    08.26.2024

    Audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This is a Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on the job fairs hosted by 86th Force Support Squadron and the Employee Assistance Program ran by Army Substance Abuse Program in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Aug. 26. (Defense Media Activity Audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2024
    Date Posted: 08.26.2024 10:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 82190
    Filename: 2408/DOD_110528139.mp3
    Length: 00:01:59
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - Job Fair and Employee Assistance Program, by SGT Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Germany
    Radio
    Update
    DMA
    KMC
    ASAP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download