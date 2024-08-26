This is a Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on the job fairs hosted by 86th Force Support Squadron and the Employee Assistance Program ran by Army Substance Abuse Program in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Aug. 26. (Defense Media Activity Audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2024 10:26
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82190
|Filename:
|2408/DOD_110528139.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - Job Fair and Employee Assistance Program, by SGT Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.